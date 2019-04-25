|
|
Ronald H. Fox
Indianapolis - Ronald H. Fox died peacefully on April 21, 2019 at age of 84. Born October 03, 1934 to Esta (Delrymple) and Henry T. Fox of Indianapolis IN. Ronald met Lois A. Robison at age 17 at the Ray Street Church of the Nazarene, the same year he joined the US Navy. While on leave from the USS Saint Paul, Ronald and Lois (Robison) Fox where married on November 26, 1952. Ronald was preceded in death by his three siblings Ralph E. and Paul "Bud" Fox and a sister all from Ohio. Ronald and Lois had three children; Deborah E., Dawn J. (deceased) and Jeffrey A. Fox. Ronald and Lois had two grandsons; Jeffrey A., and Thomas E. and three great grandsons; Owen L., Jaxon G., and Emmett R. Fox. Funeral services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway 2950 N. High School Rd. Saturday April 27, 2019. Calling will be from 11am to 1pm followed be the funeral service at 1pm. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019