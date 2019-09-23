Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Ronald "Ron" Hopkins

Ronald "Ron" Hopkins Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Hopkins

Indianapolis - Age 75, entered his Heavenly Home on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; 2 sons, Brent (Nicole) of Cicero, IN and Brad (Rebecca) of Colorado Springs, CO; brothers, Vic (Patty) of Washington, IN and Roger (Lorrie) of Overland Park, KS; as well as 5 beautiful grandchildren.

He was employed by the Indiana Credit Union League from 1977 until 1990. Around that time, he began a career as a self-employed real estate appraiser, which he held until retirement.

A memorial gathering will be from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene, 9401 E. 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229, with a service starting immediately after. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
