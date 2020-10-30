Ronald J. Clark
Indianapolis - Mr. Ronald James "Ron" Clark, son of the late Russell and Thelma Clark and stepson of the late John Haines, was born April 2, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ron was a 1949 graduate of Indiana University, and after service in the US Army, he worked for 36 years at Indianapolis Morris Plan, retiring as a VP of Data Processing in 1986.
Ron was married on April 21, 1949 to Patricia Clark, who became his loving wife of 71 years. He is survived by Patricia as well as their four children Rebecca Morgan (Randy), Rhonda James (Rex), Teri Margason (DJ), and Russell Clark (Daphne), eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Russell.
Ron loved his family deeply and we were blessed to be with him at the end, sharing stories of his life. He took great pride in everything he did, from the smallest daily routines, to the work he did as a systems professional and leader, to the relationships he built with the people he cared about and so dearly loved. Everyone and everything that touched Ron's life was better for it. He was known for perfect lawns, impeccable homes and cars, pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency at work, and the affection of friends and family who, through his love and respect and steady influence, were always inspired to do and be their best.
His passions extended to good Scotch Whisky, perfect Rob Roys (straight up, with a twist), steak and lobster, butterscotch pie, sensible conservative politics, and IU basketball. Some of us are still recovering from IU's undefeated 1976 championship, which sent him rushing onto our back porch, singing the school fight song at the top of his lungs.
Ron / Dad / Pop / Grandpa was a pillar of strength to not only his family but also his friends and community. He kept every promise he made and never let anyone down. His was a life well-lived, with a sincere belief in the values of hard work, honesty, dignity, and respect that will live on through everyone who knew him.
Ron will be remembered in a private service on November 1. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you please send donations to the Fraternal Order of Police. Checks should be made payable to "FOP 86" and you may add "In Memory Of Ron Clark" to the memo line. Checks should be mailed to: Fraternal Order Of Police 1525 S. Shelby Street Indianapolis, IN 46203. www.CIPF.foundation/giveronclark
Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services.
You are invited to read Ron's obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com
, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary.