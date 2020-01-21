|
|
Ronald Jackson
Ronald Jackson, 85, dear husband of Kathy Jackson (32 years) went to be face-to-face with the Lord (2Cor. 5:8) on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ron was the father of Ronna Rice (Darryl) and Tracie Kern (Joe), grandfather of Cameron Causey (Joanna), Emily Gillon (Kevin), Mitchell Causey (Elyse), Olivia Roberts (Brandon) and Hannah Smythe (Austin), Great Grandfather of Ralph Gillon, Elaina and Elliot Causey, Marshall & Caleb Causey, Vera & Reese Roberts and Roman Smythe. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Leila Ewing, brothers and sisters-in-laws and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in heaven by his parents, Lavern (Red) and Bertha Jackson, his brother Russell Jackson, his sister Marjorie Weathers and sister-in-law Becky Ewing.
In the late 1960's Ron became a Christian and began studying the Bible in-depth in the original languages of Greek and Hebrew. Realizing the importance of being taught from the original languages, he helped start two Bible-teaching, independent, non-denominational churches and served as Deacon and Treasurer for over 30 years. He considered this his greatest accomplishment. He often stated that this was his inheritance for his children and grandchildren and those he loved (which were numerous). Ron often made it known that the most important decision a person makes in life (after belief of the Gospel) is the selection of a Church and Pastor. Into whose hands you place the responsibility for your soul edification, was to be taken with grave consideration, according to Ron. While he was a very successful businessman, he never missed a Bible class in 40 plus years. This is quite an accomplishment when your Pastor teaches 3 to 5 classes a week!
An Indianapolis native, Ron was born a natural leader, possessing a deep-seated entrepreneurial spirit and a competitive drive to win. He excelled in sports and was a straight 'A' student, graduating President of his class with top honors from the city's largest high school, Arsenal Technical. Ron's major passion in the classroom was creative design and art. Upon graduation, instead of opting for college, Ron followed his passion and began working as a commercial artist for a local design company. From there he started his own advertising and design studio, Jackson Studios, in 1961.
With Jackson Studio's early success and growth, Ron initially expanded the company's capabilities by venturing into typesetting and printing. This represented the first of several advertising and marketing services that were added over the next 49 years that established The Jackson Group as one of the most unique vertically integrated marketing services companies, not only in the Midwest, but nationally. The company still proudly operates as The Jackson Group under the ownership of RR Donnelly.
Since selling the company in 2010, Ron received many wonderful cards and letters from employees of The Jackson Group thanking him for his humble, thoughtful leadership and crediting Ron with their career development. Many referred to the amazing Jackson Group family. Ron had a real talent for building team chemistry as he valued each individual's contribution and talent.
Ron was always an over-achiever. He was a Tech honor roll student, President of his senior class in 1953, Captain of the Tech Legion, and President of Student Council. Always an avid Tech sports booster, he played quarterback for 4 years, basketball for 3 years and earned a Block T sweater. Tech's art department was Ron's main focus as he double majored in commercial art graduating with high art-related honors while earning a Vocational Certificate. He won several art recognitions throughout his years at Tech. Ron remained active in his high school alumni association, as he served as Treasurer and President. The teachers, coaches, teammates and friends that Ron met at Tech remained very important to him.
Ron was a hardworking, gentle, kind, and moral man. He was an honest and loyal person. He had no enemies. He was generous beyond belief! From being a poor kid selling lemonade to becoming a highly successful business owner, Ron never allowed achievement and recognition to change him. He never let circumstances dictate his outlook and attitude. He held fast to his beliefs and never compromised on the important things that grounded him. He was a strong influencer and not one to be easily influenced.
Visitation will be at Valle Vista Country Club, 755 E. Main St., Greenwood on Friday, January 24th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Living Word Bible Church, 6306 Gray Road, Indianapolis on Saturday, January 25th at 1 p.m. followed immediately by burial at Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020