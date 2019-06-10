|
Ronald Jay Munson, DDS, age 65 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Marion.
Ronald was born June 23, 1953 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late James and Mary (Evans) Munson. He earned his doctorate degree in dentistry at Indiana University. He then opened his own practice Ronald J. Munson, DDS Family Dentistry in Marion.
He is survived by a brother, Larry (Pauline) Munson of Golden, Colorado. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Galen Munson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Ronald's family is trying to locate the attorney that may have handled Dr. Munson's legal affairs; or anyone with information that would be beneficial in settling his estate.
Please contact the funeral home as soon as possible if you have any information in regards to Ronald J. Munson, DDS Family Dentistry of Marion. The number to call is 765-664-6271 or by email to [email protected] The family sincerely appreciates any information that is helpful in this very important matter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 10, 2019