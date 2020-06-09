Ronald Lane Elliott
Ronald Lane Elliott

Fishers - 92, passed away June 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
JUN
13
Service
01:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
