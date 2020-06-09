Ronald Lane Elliott
Fishers - 92, passed away June 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.