Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Garard



86, passed away October 22, 2020.



Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229 with Chaplain Charlie Sawyer. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis.









