Ronald Marshall

Indianapolis - Ronald L. Marshall, 82, passed away peacefully June 17th, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ronald was born May 29th, 1938, in Beech Grove, Indiana to parents Harry and Rosemary (Culley) Marshall. He worked in property management for many years. Ronald served his country in the United States Navy. Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 23rd, 9am, at Washington Park East Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
