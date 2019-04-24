|
Ronald McClain
Indianapolis - Ronald Max McClain, 75 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away April 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 11, 1943 in Johnson County, Indiana. He was the son of Martin I. and Mary Lee (Streevel) McClain. He married Linnie Burton McCorkle on October 26, 2013.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, Angie Parker of Edinburgh, Indiana and Mary Angel of Edinburgh, Indiana, step-daughter, Kirstal (Doug) Robinson of Indianapolis, Indiana, step-son, Jeff (Pam) McCorkle of Greenwood, Indiana, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brother, David (Ouida) Brown of Gallatin, Tennessee, sisters, Jean Grillo of Taylorsville, Indiana and Sandy (Ronnie) Mace of Franklin, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles McClain and Conrad McClain, sisters, Roberta McClain and Margie Goff, and granddaughter, Brandy McClain,
Max was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Union Village Masonic Lodge, #545 of Providence, Indiana. He retired from Wal-Mart as a truck driver.
He enjoyed playing his banjo and Blue Grass music and gardening.
A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home in Edinburgh, Indiana. Calling will be from 1:00 until time of service at 3:00. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Franklin, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019