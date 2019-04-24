Services
Eskew Eaton Funeral Home Inc
302 E Main Cross Street
Edinburgh, IN 46124
(812) 526-5353
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eskew Eaton Funeral Home Inc
302 E Main Cross Street
Edinburgh, IN 46124
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Eskew Eaton Funeral Home Inc
302 E Main Cross Street
Edinburgh, IN 46124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald McClain


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald McClain Obituary
Ronald McClain

Indianapolis - Ronald Max McClain, 75 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away April 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 11, 1943 in Johnson County, Indiana. He was the son of Martin I. and Mary Lee (Streevel) McClain. He married Linnie Burton McCorkle on October 26, 2013.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, Angie Parker of Edinburgh, Indiana and Mary Angel of Edinburgh, Indiana, step-daughter, Kirstal (Doug) Robinson of Indianapolis, Indiana, step-son, Jeff (Pam) McCorkle of Greenwood, Indiana, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brother, David (Ouida) Brown of Gallatin, Tennessee, sisters, Jean Grillo of Taylorsville, Indiana and Sandy (Ronnie) Mace of Franklin, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles McClain and Conrad McClain, sisters, Roberta McClain and Margie Goff, and granddaughter, Brandy McClain,

Max was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Union Village Masonic Lodge, #545 of Providence, Indiana. He retired from Wal-Mart as a truck driver.

He enjoyed playing his banjo and Blue Grass music and gardening.

A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home in Edinburgh, Indiana. Calling will be from 1:00 until time of service at 3:00. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Franklin, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now