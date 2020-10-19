Ronald Opel
Brownsburg - Ronald E. Opel
84, Brownsburg, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease. A graduate of Jasper High School, he had been a laboratory technician at Bridgeport Brass over 40 years before retiring and then worked for Thrifty Car Rental. He was preceded in death by a sister Connie Convey, a brother Ken Opel and grandchildren Mallory and Meredith Opel. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Opel; children Douglas (Julie) Opel, Rhonda (Greg) Davidson, Denise (Sharon) Opel, Thomas (Tammy) Opel, David (Larana) Renschler, Judy (Bob) Siemers and Sandy (Dennis) Patton; brother Thomas Gene (Irene) Opel; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be from 4-5pm Tuesday Oct. 27 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with memorial services at 5pm. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. The family wishes to thank Brownsburg Health Care Center and staff for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sheltering Wings, PO Box 92, Danville, IN 46122. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com