Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Indianapolis - Ronald E. Patrick

89 of Indianapolis passed away June 3, 2019. He was born August 30, 1929 in Indianapolis to late Robert and Florence Patrick. Ronald served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a steel metal worker, working for the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local Union # 20, where he received his Indianapolis Area, 70 Year Award in November, 2018. He was also a member of the Washington High School Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his first wife Martha Patrick. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Patrick; son, Larry Patrick (Marcia) and daughter, Sue Davis (Carlos); step daughter, Jessica Hession (Tim); sisters, Marjorie Miskoweic and Janet Pontus; granddaughter, Jennifer Compton (Breinne); great grandchildren, Lydia Spence, Pvt. Elijah Spence, and Ryan Spence; step granddaughter, Riley Hession; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019
