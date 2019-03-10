|
|
Ronald R. Burger
Fishers - Ronald R. Burger, 71 of Fishers, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 in Hamilton Trace, with his loving family at his side.
Ronald was born September 26, 1947 in Lebanon, Indiana to Lowell and Nina (Gericke) Burger. He was a 1965 graduate of Pittsboro High School, and earned an associate's degree in Mechanical Drafting. He had a very long and successful career at Eli Lilly, where he oversaw quality control of the manufacture of Pharmaceutical Delivery Insulin Devices.
In addition to his career and being a passionate family man, he had several hobbies. He especially enjoyed woodworking, traveling, John Deere tractors, and watching Pacers Basketball. Ron was extremely active in Boy Scouts, where he earned the highest honor of Silver Beaver.
On October 28, 1997 Ron married his loving wife Sandra Malott Burger, a loving union that would last for over 20 years until his passing, with her at his side.
In addition to his wife, Sandy survivors include his sons, Matthew (wife Erin) and Jacob (wife Lisa) Burger, siblings, Mike (wife Rita) Burger and Carolyn (husband Bill) Ware; three grandsons and four granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and George Burger.
A Celebration of Ronald's Life will be held at 12 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Connection Pointe Christian Church of Brownsburg, Indiana, where friends and family will gather from 10 am, until the time of the Life Celebration.
While flowers are very much appreciated, the family encourages memorial gifts to be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Care of the Burger family has been entrusted to Eric MD Bell, Funeral Director of the David A. Hall Mortuary. All are invited to share thoughts with the family by visiting the mortuary's website: www.davidahallmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019