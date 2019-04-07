|
Ronald R. (Ron) Fowler
Marana, AZ - Ronald R. (Ron) Fowler, 80, of Marana, AZ, passed away on March 29, 2019 due to kidney cancer. He was born April 23, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to Winfred and Florence Fowler. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Marilyn and Linda.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Judith (Judi) Fowler; daughters Shawn (Bob) Deitch, Paige (Andy) Hunkin and Marni Hickey; grandchildren Ben and Zach Deitch, Austin and Quintin Hunkin, Payton and Ethan Hickey; sisters Gloria Black and Margie Sullivan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron graduated from Southport High School in 1956 and worked in Indianapolis as an electrician for more than 40 years. In 1958, he married the love of his life Judith Ann Cato. Together they raised three daughters in Carmel, IN before retiring to Marana, AZ in 2001.
Ron was humble, witty and kind. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, spending time with family and friends, solving crosswords and a good bowl of chili.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Casa de la Luz Foundation, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 in memory of Ron Fowler.
A private celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019