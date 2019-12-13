|
|
Ronald Roach
Indianapolis - Ronald Roach, of Indianapolis, passed away December 11th, surrounded by his loving family and friends at the age of 91. A graduate of Howe High School (1946), Indiana State University (BS, 1956) and Indiana University (MS, 1966). He served with the US Army in West Germany from 1950-1952. He was a coach and teacher of social studies at Warren Central High School (1956-1984). A two time Indianapolis City Amateur Golf Tournament Runner-up (1956, 1957) and Greenfield Country Club Champion in 1973. He was born April 27, 1928 in Indianapolis. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, George P. Roach (1905-1980) and Lena M. Roach (1905-1999). He is survived by his son, Gregory Roach, daughter-In-law Christina Poulos Roach, his grandchildren Cristen Roberts (Matt Roberts), Abigail Barker (Brad Barker), Elaina Sinclair, Sean Roach and his great grandchildren Jeffery Roberts and Zachary Roberts.
Private services are being held for family. A celebration of life will be held for friends, prior students and family in January. Details will follow on Facebook in the Warren Central Memorial and Alumni groups.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight (Honor Flight, Inc., 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505) or at https://www.honorflight.org.
For his full obituary, go to FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019