|
|
September 28, 1937 - January 31, 2020
Ronald Kopernak, 82, of Painted Hills in Martinsville, peacefully passed away February 1, 2020 at Community South Hospital in Indianapolis surrounded by his family.
Born in Bedford, Indiana on September 28, 1937, Ron was the son of the late Rudy and Louise (Duncan) Kopernak. After graduating from Broad Ripple High School in 1956, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.
Ron worked for Enterprise Development, Naval Avionics, Marion County Sheriffs Department Reserve, and the FAA where he retired in 1998.
Ron was a lifetime member of the NRA and was an expert marksman. He enjoyed fishing on his pontoon out on the lake. He always liked the newest technology, along with driving his red corvette.
He is survived by his wife, Ann (Ricker) Kopernak, to whom he was married greater than 59 years; brother, Jim (Ann) Kopernak; son, Rick (Linda) Kopernak; daughter, Wendy (Bill) Bauman; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
Services are 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Costin Funeral Chapel with Pastor J. Doug Settle of United Faith Baptist Church officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service starting at 12:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Nebo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to gather at 6:00 p.m. at Painted Hills Clubhouse in Martinsville.
Online condolences may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2020