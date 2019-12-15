|
|
Ronald S. Hargrove
Indianapolis - Ronald "Ron" S. Hargrove, 83, Indianapolis, passed away on December 14, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on April 13, 1936 to the late Sanford E. and Evelyn B. Hargrove. He graduated from Warren Central High School, where he met the love of his life, Rosemary "Rosie" Hargrove.
He retired from Ford Motor Company and Western Electric and was a member of UAW Local 1111.
He was very family oriented, and enjoyed casinos (especially Las Vegas), bowling, card games, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Morristown Christian Church and the Moose Lodge #117.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary "Rosie" Hargrove; son, Russell "Russ" Hargrove; and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda L. Koch; sons, Ryan J. and Rex E. Hargrove; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Calling will be held from 11 am-3 pm, Thursday, December 19 at Flanner and Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, with Funeral Services beginning at 3 pm. Entombment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. Leave a memory at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019