Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Ronald Scott Hruban



Brown County - Ronald Scott Hruban, age 64 of Brown County, passed away August 18th. He retired in 2018 from Allison Transmission after 42 years of service. His wife, Angela, survives. Celebration of Life Visitation: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 27th at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store