Ronald T. "Barney" Gugle
Indianapolis - Ronald Theodore (Ted) "Barney" Gugle, 82, of Indianapolis, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on April 10th, 2020.
Barney was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana and lived in Indianapolis for the last 45 years. He worked in service and sales at Elgin Water Care of Broad Ripple for over 35 years.
He loved, and was loved, by his customers and would share about Jesus whenever possible. He and his wife Paula dedicated their home to God and it was used to house family, friends and many others over the years. He loved making his famous pizza for family and friends as well as entertaining at his house with cookouts and back yard games. Many people were blessed by their hospitality. Barney enjoyed fishing his entire life and has passed that love onto some of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. More than anything, he loved Jesus and was excited to tell everyone about his personal relationship with the Lord (especially complete strangers at Denny's or just about anywhere)! He wanted nothing more than for his children, grandchildren and future family to follow his example and love God with all their heart. For forty years, he and Paula were faithful volunteers and members at Walnut Grove Chapel (now College Park Castleton).
He is survived by his wife, Paula, his children, Janie McAvoy, Laurie (Leon) Nellinger, Meg (Chip) Gilmer, Brian (Diana) Renollet, Andrew (Jennifer) Gugle, Liz (Greg) Langford, his 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Gugle and Myrtle Joyce, his brother James Joyce and his son Timothy Gugle.
Due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, there will be a private service for immediate family members. The family would appreciate shared stories and memories of Barney in lieu of flowers or donations. Please leave us your memories at www.indianafuneralcare.com/obituaries
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020