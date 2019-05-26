|
Ronald W. Battreall
Fishers - age 83, of Fishers, passed away May 24, 2019. He was born February 26, 1936 in Indianapolis to the late Russell and Anne (Strong) Battreall.
Ron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo (Treacy); son, Michael Battreall; daughters, Dianne (Alan) Colquitt, Suzanne (Paul) Schoettelkotte, Lisa (Tom) Williams, Amy Burns and Michelle (John) Bunch; son-in-law, Duke Burns; sister-in-law, Nancy Treacy; grandchildren, Kylie, Jack and Corey Colquitt, Samantha Burns, Sophia, Liliane and Winifred Bunch and Henry Schoettelkotte; bonus grandchildren, Brian Burns, Elizabeth (Ryan) Sheppard and Lauren Bunch; brothers, Robert (Ruth) and Edward (Elizabeth) Battreall; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Jean Battreall; sister, Janice Penoff; and bonus grandson, Brent Burns.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037, with additional calling time beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of mass.
To view the full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019