Ronda R. Peters
Clayton - On June 26, 2019, Ronda R. Peters, (61) of Clayton, Indiana passed. Ronda was born on October 21, 1957 in Ann Arbor Michigan, daughter of Ronald Herman Mayer and Barbara Jean Baker. Ronda was preceded in death by her father Ronald Mayer, brother Roy Baker, grandparents Ivo and Gertrude Brewer, Uncle Clarence and Aunt Betty Brewer.
Ronda worked at Dennison Parking in Indianapolis for 20 years and spent the rest of her time with family or at home working in her garden. She was a kind hearted woman who always had a plate at the table ready for anyone who walked in the door. Ronda touched anyone she ever came into contact with. Her memory will live on through her husband Kevin Peters, her daughters: Shanda Simpson and Kalista Quintana and her beloved grandchildren: Daniel and Diviniti Simpson, along with other family and friends.
Family was the foundation of Ronda's life. She created beauty in everything that crossed her path between her gardening, carpentry, and the unconditional love and wisdom that she shared. She made everyone feel a part of something bigger than life itself.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Jean Baker, siblings: Michael (Oscar) Mayer, Steven and Lorelei Hartley, Paul Baker, Ronald Mayer, Christine Mayer, Ernest and Nina Mayer, Kathleen and Glenn Parrish, Victoria Mayer, David and Mary Clickner, Todd Clickner, & many nieces and nephews she loved as her own.
The services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at her home in her garden. Her flowers are in bloom, we would like to celebrate her life and our memories in the place where she poured her heart and soul. We will honor her by wearing her favorite color, blue.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019