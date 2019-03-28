|
|
Rondaul L. Meek
Greenwood - Ron L. Meek of Greenwood, IN passed March 25, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory Greenwood Chapel, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. A Service will be on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 102 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. You are invited to read Ron's complete obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019