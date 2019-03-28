Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Presbyterian Church
102 W. Main Street
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rondaul Meek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rondaul L. Meek


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rondaul L. Meek Obituary
Rondaul L. Meek

Greenwood - Ron L. Meek of Greenwood, IN passed March 25, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory Greenwood Chapel, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. A Service will be on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 102 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. You are invited to read Ron's complete obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Download Now