Rev. (Dr.) Roosevelt Walker



Rev. (Dr.) Roosevelt Victoreold Walker, former resident and Pastor of Christ's Emmanuel Baptist Church in Indianapolis, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. Rev. (Dr.) Walker is survived by his cherished children, Angelique (Drew), Tanya, Victoreold, Konswella; sister, Mattie Hawkins; grandchildren, Ella Keri, Reggie Sampson, Asha, and Jansee; great- grandchild, Aurora Janese. The services and public visitation were handled by Calhoun Funeral Home in Cleveland, Ohio and Peoples' Funeral Home in Tuskegee. He was laid to eternal rest on May 9th at Highland Park Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to Peoples' Funeral Home, 500 Fonville St, Tuskegee, AL 36083. Phone: (334) 727-0140.









