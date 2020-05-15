Rev. Roosevelt (Dr.) Walker
Rev. (Dr.) Roosevelt Walker

Rev. (Dr.) Roosevelt Victoreold Walker, former resident and Pastor of Christ's Emmanuel Baptist Church in Indianapolis, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. Rev. (Dr.) Walker is survived by his cherished children, Angelique (Drew), Tanya, Victoreold, Konswella; sister, Mattie Hawkins; grandchildren, Ella Keri, Reggie Sampson, Asha, and Jansee; great- grandchild, Aurora Janese. The services and public visitation were handled by Calhoun Funeral Home in Cleveland, Ohio and Peoples' Funeral Home in Tuskegee. He was laid to eternal rest on May 9th at Highland Park Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to Peoples' Funeral Home, 500 Fonville St, Tuskegee, AL 36083. Phone: (334) 727-0140.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Peoples Funeral Home Inc
500 Fonville St
Tuskegee, AL 36083
(334) 727-0140
