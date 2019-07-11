|
Rosa Imogene Dodson
Salem - Rosa Imogene Dodson, age 84, of Salem, Indiana passed away July 6, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Imogene was born November 6, 1934 in Spring Creek, Tennessee. Daughter of the late "Jack" and Myrtha Dodd of Tamms, Illinois.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Salem, Indiana, and formerly a member of Sunnyside Road Baptist Church in Indianapolis for over 35 years. She served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ teaching Sunday school classes, working at a Christian bookstore, singing in the church choir, sharing her faith with all, and as a Bible teacher at Tabernacle Christian Academy for over 20 years.
Imogene was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Wilma (Dodd) and Leonard Bridges. Survivors include three children, Judy K. Dodson of Salem, Indiana, Mary Eastes of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Mark and Lora (daughter-in-law) Dodson of Scottsburg, Indiana as well as granddaughter Heather Cronin-Smith, grandson Jarrett Dodson and five great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Rosa Imogene Dodson from 12noon to 2pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with the funeral service immediately following at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. Reverend John Dimmick and Pastor Sid Dye will be officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
