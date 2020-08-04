Rosa K. Pendergrass



Rosa K. Pendergrass passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 107. Rosa was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 7, 1912, the daughter of Bishop Pierce King and Eva Davis King. The family moved to Indianapolis in 1916. Rosa attended Indianapolis public schools and graduated from Crispus Attacks High School in 1930. Rosa was also a graduate of Para Beauty School and attended Bridges Business School.



Rosa married Robert Van Pendergrass on February 17, 1940, and they made their home in Indianapolis until Robert's death in 1975.



After 26 years of government service, Rosa retired from the United States Army Finance and Accounting Center in January 1975. Rosa was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and was a longtime member of Barnes United Methodist Church.



Besides her parents and husband, Rosa was predeceased by her sister, Louise E. Ross. She is survived by several cousins.



Family and friends would like to thank the staff at Bloom at Eagle Creek for the care they provided to Rosa for the past several years.



This picture, taken with Indianapolis musician, Gregg Bacon, was one of Rosa's favorites and was taken at her 105th birthday party.



Graveside services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on August 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.









