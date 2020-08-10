1/1
Rosa Marie Lane
Rosa Marie Lane

Indianapolis - Rosa Marie Lane, 73 of Indianapolis, IN. Our beloved Rosa passed away on Saturday August 1st, 2020. Rosa was born on November 21st, 1946 to parents Shelton and Eunice Dickerson. Rosa was our angel here on earth and now resides in heaven as one of God's angels for eternity. Rosa was proceeded in death by her father Shelton Dickerson, and her brother Donald Dickerson.

Rosa leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her husband of 54 years, George, her mother Eunice Dickerson, her daughters Garla (Enos), and Kara Lane. Her granddaughters who affectionately called her "Granny." Bailey, Devon, and Kendall. Her brother's Williams (Patricia) Dickerson, Bennett (Fannie) Dickerson, her sisters Shirley Byers, Jaqueline Dickerson, Mary Stevenson, and Cynthia (Juan) Howard, and a host of family & friends. We mourn our loss today, but we will remember you always.

A Celebration of Rosa's life will be held on Friday August 14th, 2020 at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 N. Illinois St. with viewing from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at 11:00 am at the same location.

Immediately following the service, please join Rosa's family for her interment at Crown Hill Cemetery for her final resting place ceremony.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
