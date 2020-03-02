|
|
Rosalie J. Yates
Indianapolis - 92 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away March 1, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 5 at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis with a calling 1 hour prior. She will be laid to rest in Round Hill Cemetery. You are invited to read Rosalie's complete obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020