Rosalie McKee Lange
Indianapolis - Rosalie McKee Lange, 89, of Indianapolis died September 23, 2019, in Indianapolis. She is survived by her four children, Philo Brendel III (Allison), Sanford McKee (Pamela), Rosalie (Lee) Lange and Ted Planje, and Brookings Lange Johnson (Dennis); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and her brothers Myron James McKee Jr., Indianapolis, and William E. McKee II, of Advance, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Philo Brendel Lange, Jr., her parents Myron James and Helen Wiggins McKee, and her sister Carol McKee Littell.
Born in Indianapolis, Rosalie McKee attended Tudor Hall School and graduated Pine Manor Junior College near Boston. While there, she met Philo Lange on a blind date, and they married June 1950 upon his graduation from U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Immediately after a brief honeymoon, Philo was among the first wave of U.S. Army soldiers on the front lines of the Korean Conflict. During her husband's combat tour, Rosalie worked at L.S. Ayres & Co. and volunteered as a Red Cross Gray Lady, a commitment that lasted 20 years.
Rosalie summered at Walloon Lake, Michigan, for more than 80 years beginning as a young child in 1936. Her husband Philo fell in love with the lake's sporting, active atmosphere and its beauty. Rosalie treasured her lifelong "summer friends." Four generations of Rosalie's family share her love of Walloon.
One of Rosalie's passions was painting watercolors. Her work was featured in several one-woman shows, and annual group shows at Walloon Lake and with the Watercolor Society of Indiana. Her paintings, many inspired by landscapes and waterscapes in northern Michigan, grace homes around the country but are concentrated in northern Michigan lake homes and cottages. Her works are known for their distinctive, lively palette. She was active in the Watercolor Society of Indiana, Art Study Group of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the Indianapolis Art Center.
In addition, Rosalie was an avid, life-long reader who enjoyed historical fiction, history, and biography. She relished recommending her favorite books to friends and family members - often handed them a volume with plenty of encouragement. Rosalie also was a friend's friend who stayed in touch with people from all chapters of her life. With her vivid handwriting, she crafted expressions of goodwill, congratulations, and sorrow in notes and letters to valued people living throughout the country.
Rosalie treated most things in her life as a canvas for creative expression, whether cooking a delicious and beautiful repast, setting an elegant and inviting table, or designing and decorating an aesthetically distinctive, welcoming home. She loved to entertain friends.
Rosalie was active in Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, where she was an 80-year member, taught high school Sunday School, was a 30-year member of Ruth Covenant Group, and reared her children. She was a Master Gardener and member of the Indianapolis Garden Club for 44 years, having served as its President. She was President of Progressive Club. She was a member of the Junior League of Colorado Springs, Denver and Indianapolis; a 50-year member of The Dramatic Club; and a 60-year member of Players Club. She belonged to the Walloon Lake Country Club and Meridian Hills Country Club.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 28, 11 a.m. in McKee Chapel at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church with visitation at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial service is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205, and Crooked Tree District Library, P.O. Box 518, Walloon Lake, MI 49796.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019