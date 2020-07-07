1/
Rosalind Howell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalind Howell

Rosalind Howell was born on February 14, 1928 in Gary, Indiana to Ervand and Maran Marjanian. Born to first-generation Armenian immigrants fleeing the Armenian Genocide, her parents endured a seven-year period of separation while her mother and sisters struggled to immigrate and join her father in Northwest Indiana. After high school graduation, Rosalind attended college and graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Indiana University. During college, she participated in Theatre and was a Shakespeare aficionado.

Wanting to explore after college, Rosalind, along with a few of her girlfriends, moved to and taught in California for a few years. Upon returning to Northwest Indiana, she met and fell in love with a convertible driving football coach, Donald Howell, Sr.

Rosalind and Donald married and eventually settled in Hobart, Indiana, where Donald became head Hobart High School football coach for 33 seasons and Rosalind worked in the Hobart School System for over 40 years, serving in roles such as vice-principal and guidance counselor. Although unfamiliar with the game of football, Roz became Don's biggest fan and ran the football team booster club for many years. However, her true passion was helping students in any way possible. She particularly focused on assisting students get into college. Rosalind always placed a strong importance on education.

Later in life, she moved to Fishers, Indiana to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Rosalind (fondly known as Football Grandma) loved taking her grandchildren to Maui any chance she could get. When not living the island life, in her free time, she volunteered as guidance counselor at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School.

Rosalind died peacefully on July 3rd surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Howell, Sr., her son, Donald Howell, Jr., brothers, George Marjanian and John Marjanian, and sisters, Inez Demakis, Margaret Benjamin, and Mary Davitian. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Schenkel (Douglas), Fishers, IN; her sister, Anita Urban (Charles), Knox, IN; her three grandchildren, Patrick Schenkel (Beth), Houston, TX, Morgan Roach (Anthony), Grand Rapids, MI, and Joshua Schenkel, Washington D.C.; and her great-grandson, Theo Schenkel.

Private family services will be held. Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary has been entrusted with Rosalind's care.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved