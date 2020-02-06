|
Rosalind I. White
Rosalind I. White, 93 of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 8, 1926 to the late Fred and Margaret Bergman. Rosalind was a dedicated Indiana girl, having received her bachelor's degree from IU, her master's degree from Butler, and going on to teach physical education at Warren Central High School. She kept herself active by gardening and becoming a founding member of the OASIS Time Steppers. Rosalind loved animals, especially dogs. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and her smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Rosalind is survived by her children, Mike (Shirley) White, and Rose (John) Irby; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah, Joseph, and Hannah; and brother, Frank (Bonnie) Bergman. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Edgar Joseph White; twin sister, Rosemary; and brothers, Albert, and Joey.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday February 7, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church (4720 E 13th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201). Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020