Rosalyn J. Bozell
Plainfield - Rosalyn J. Bozell, 85 of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Indianapolis. She was born on January 27, 1935 in Indianapolis to the late Walter and Ruth Mendel Strasinger. She married Jerry Bozell on December 29, 1951. She retired as an Accountant/Bookkeeper for Eckhart & Co. in Indianapolis then worked several years at The Piatek Institute.
She is survived by husband: Jerry Bozell; daughters: Linda Bozell and Wendy Piatek; sister: Shirley Howard (Buzz); grandchildren Ashley Misner, Brock Misner, Alexa Muse, Christian Piatek, Chase Piatek, and Chad Piatek; great-grandchildren: Sean Misner, Chase Misner, and Cason Misner; sons-in-law Jay Piatek M.D. and Rusty Misner; and numerous nephews and nieces: Kay Aubrey, Kathy Aubrey, Kim Aubrey, Karen Kader, Kristy Pittman, Michael Aubrey, Julie Howard, and Geoff Howard; and dearly loved neighbors and friends. She is preceded in death by sister: Kay Aubrey.
Rosie was a light to all who knew her. A social butterfly-- "the Pied Piper"-- Rosie was constantly laughing with her friends and family, whether it is sharing margaritas at her favorite Mexican restaurant or a heartfelt phone conversation. Her home was the center of all family gatherings where she loved to act as the hostess, especially Christmas Eve. Known for her chicken tetrazzini and homemade brownies Rosie had a warm way of making you feel welcomed and loved. Rosie will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 2:00pm at Maple Hill Cemetery Chapel. Hall-Baker Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts. Online condolences can be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
