|
|
Rosann Spaulding
Indianapolis - 83 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rosann was born to the late Elmer and Clara Schroer in Seymour, Indiana on September 7, 1935. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church at Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, where she worshipped and served faithfully. Rosann enjoyed spending quality time with her family while cooking, traveling and shopping. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. Rosann is survived by her sons, Sidney L. Spaulding (Cindy and Gregory Spaulding (Ashley); grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, and Khloi; siblings, Katherine, Robert, Caroline, and Joseph; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold L. Spaulding; parents, Elmer and Clara Schroer. Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 12:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in Crown Hill-Gothic Chapel 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
The family of Rosann Spaulding are preferring to receive flowers as a tribute to Rosann's life, flowers was Rosann's pride and joy. Memorial Contributions can be made to The of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019