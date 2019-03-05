Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosann Spaulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosann Spaulding


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosann Spaulding Obituary
Rosann Spaulding

Indianapolis - 83 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rosann was born to the late Elmer and Clara Schroer in Seymour, Indiana on September 7, 1935. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church at Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, where she worshipped and served faithfully. Rosann enjoyed spending quality time with her family while cooking, traveling and shopping. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. Rosann is survived by her sons, Sidney L. Spaulding (Cindy and Gregory Spaulding (Ashley); grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, and Khloi; siblings, Katherine, Robert, Caroline, and Joseph; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold L. Spaulding; parents, Elmer and Clara Schroer. Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 12:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in Crown Hill-Gothic Chapel 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

The family of Rosann Spaulding are preferring to receive flowers as a tribute to Rosann's life, flowers was Rosann's pride and joy. Memorial Contributions can be made to The of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now