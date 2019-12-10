|
Roscoe Samuel Shaffer
Carmel - Roscoe Samuel Shaffer, 81, of Carmel, IN passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born July 28, 1938 in Mooreland, IN, He married his sweetheart, Shirley Cassel Shaffer, on September 22, 1963. They made Indianapolis, then Carmel, their home. Sam worked as a supervisor for Western Electric for 33 years until he retired in 1990. He then worked for Marsh Grocery Stores for 10 years in the produce department. Sam lived life humbly and simply - he was an active member of Northview Christian Church. He loved Jesus, his family, and Farmall Tractors. Sam is survived by his wife Shirley A. Shaffer, his son, Jeff Shaffer, daughter-in-law, Abby Shaffer, grandson, Scott Shaffer, granddaughter, Lori Shaffer of Carmel, IN and sister, Bonnie Greenwell of Mooreland, IN. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11-1pm at E 91st St Christian Church, 6049 E 91st St, Indianapolis, IN 46250. A memorial service will begin there at 1pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019