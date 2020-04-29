|
Roscoe Taylor Jr. & Roscoe Taylor III
Indianapolis - Roscoe 'Scoby' Taylor Jr., 66, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Roscoe 'Scooter' Taylor III, 43, passed away at Community Hospital East on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Scoby graduated from Arsenal Technical High School, class of 1972. He was an active member of Unity in Christ Family Worship Center. Scoby retired from General Motors/Rolls-Royce in July 2013, after 41 years of service as a tool and die maker. Scoby met his wife, Diane in the summer of 1969 and after a whirlwind romance, they were married on November 9, 1974 and they were looking forward to celebrating their 46th wedding anniversary in Cancun.
Scooter graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1995. He was an active member of The City of Hope Community Church. Scooter worked at Stonybrook Middle School in the cafeteria, a job he enjoyed going to every day so he could interact with the students, something he had grown to love. Both Scoby and Scooter had a special love for their family and looked forward to every minute they spent together.
