Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ann Heidenreich Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Ann Heidenreich Murray Obituary
Rose Ann Heidenreich Murray

Indianapolis - Rose Ann Heidenreich Murray passed away June 6, 2019 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Nesbitt (husband Mark) and a son David Strong (wife Karyn), 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and her brother Thomas Heidenreich.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Murray.

Rose Ann was an accomplished artist known throughout for her watercolor paintings. She was a teacher for many years in advanced art programs, held many "private showings' of her work, won numerous awards, and was a board member of many art organizations.

A graduate of Shortridge High School, Rose Ann attended Denison University, Cincinnati School of Fashion Art, and studied with many instructors at the Indianapolis Art Center. She was a third generation member of Second Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Indianapolis Junior League, the Contemporary Club, the Progressive club and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now