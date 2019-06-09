|
|
Rose Ann Heidenreich Murray
Indianapolis - Rose Ann Heidenreich Murray passed away June 6, 2019 at the age of 93.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Nesbitt (husband Mark) and a son David Strong (wife Karyn), 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and her brother Thomas Heidenreich.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Murray.
Rose Ann was an accomplished artist known throughout for her watercolor paintings. She was a teacher for many years in advanced art programs, held many "private showings' of her work, won numerous awards, and was a board member of many art organizations.
A graduate of Shortridge High School, Rose Ann attended Denison University, Cincinnati School of Fashion Art, and studied with many instructors at the Indianapolis Art Center. She was a third generation member of Second Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Indianapolis Junior League, the Contemporary Club, the Progressive club and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019