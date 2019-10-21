|
|
Rose Anna Melton
Beech Grove - 93, passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born August 13, 1926 in Indianapolis to James Harold and Mary Maude LeMaster Hollenbaugh. Rose worked for Eli Lilly in the accounting department for 38 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; the church's Relief Society and served a church mission in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband James Owen Melton. Rose will be dearly missed by her children Daniel Owen (Jerilyn) Melton, David Wayne (Mayo Lynn) Melton, Brian Scott (Donna) Melton, Janet Rose (Jim) Young; siblings Jane Ann (Boyd) Cazier, Judy Coy, Paul David Hollenbaugh; 12 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Little and Sons Beech Grove Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 900 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis with visitation from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm (Please note updated service times). Entombment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery. Rose will be remembered for her love of singing, movies and dancing. A message of condolence may be left at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019