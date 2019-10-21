Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
900 E. Stop 11 Road
Indianapolis, IN
Beech Grove - 93, passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born August 13, 1926 in Indianapolis to James Harold and Mary Maude LeMaster Hollenbaugh. Rose worked for Eli Lilly in the accounting department for 38 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; the church's Relief Society and served a church mission in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband James Owen Melton. Rose will be dearly missed by her children Daniel Owen (Jerilyn) Melton, David Wayne (Mayo Lynn) Melton, Brian Scott (Donna) Melton, Janet Rose (Jim) Young; siblings Jane Ann (Boyd) Cazier, Judy Coy, Paul David Hollenbaugh; 12 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Little and Sons Beech Grove Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 900 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis with visitation from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm (Please note updated service times). Entombment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery. Rose will be remembered for her love of singing, movies and dancing. A message of condolence may be left at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
