Rose Corbin Wheatley
Carthage - 69, passed away March 16, 2019. She was born January 9, 1950 in Indianapolis to the late Hester D. and Alice R. Matthews Corbin. Rosie was a graduate of Manual High School and married Robert E. Wheatley, February 26, 1972. She was a homemaker and a special needs Teachers Aid for Carthage Elementary School for 10 years. Rosie had a passion for quilting. She was president of the Spring Valley Quilting Guild, taught quilting courses at the local library, and made raffle quilts to benefit children in Southeast Asia for the past two decades. She was also a strong advocate for military veterans.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Rosie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert E. Wheatley; sons, Jeff D. Goodin Wheatley, John R. Wheatley (Marilyn); daughter, Suzi M. Wheatley; grandson, Andy J. Carrano; sisters, Becky J. Boyd (Gene), Heidi A. Corbin; and brother, Bill J. Corbin. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty A. Green and Mary Lou Sullivan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave #200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 www.pancan.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019