Rose Hicks
Indianapolis - Rose Hicks, age 101, passed away August 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Rufus Neal and Virgul Cottingham, born in Charleston, Illinois December 24, 1917. She is survived by her son Daniel (Beth), five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:00pm with calling from 11:00 - 1:00 at Flanner Buchanan - Zionsville. Burial, Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019