Rose Marie Crook
Beech Grove - Rose Marie Crook, 79, of Beech Grove, Indiana passed away February 15, 2019. A celebration of Rose's life will be held 12:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Rd Indianapolis with visitation from 11:00 AM to service time. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Southwood Baptist Church. You are invited to read Rose's complete obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019