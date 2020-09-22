Rose Mary Super Goebel



Rose Mary Super Goebel died on April 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She willed her body to the Anatomical Education Program of the Indiana University School of Medicine.



Due to the Covid pandemic we were unable to have her funeral service at the time of her death. There will be a Funeral Mass at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at Our Lady of the Greenwood Church followed by visitation and a Celebration of her Life with her family and friends until 8:00 p.m. This is also at the church. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Rose Mary's name to Our Lady of the Greenwood Church, 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood, In 46143. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.









