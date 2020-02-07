|
|
Rose Santos Tyquiengco
Indianapolis - Rose Santos Tyquiengco, 73, passed away on February 4, 2020.
Rose was born on August 7, 1946 in Guam to Juan Villagomez Santos and Regina Finona Santos.
Rose will forever be loved and remembered in the hearts of her children, James Tyquiengco, Michelle Tyquiengco, Jerrold Tyquiengco, Sophia Tyquiengco, and Joe Tyquiengco (Kristen); grandchildren, Jaelin Stevenson, Aaron Sanches, Jayme Ross, Derek Johnson (Maria), Jared Johnson, Brooke Tyquiengco, Brendon Tyquiengco, Kai Tyquiengco, Regina Tyquiengco, Elijah Long, Miah Long, Makayla Spalding, and Jolie Sol Tyquiengco; brothers and sisters, Joseph Delos Santos (Anna), Francisca Crouch (Kevin), Sylvia Barefield (Robert Jimmy), Juanita Santos Toves, Romado Masga Santos, Simeon Masga Santos, Silberio Masga Santos, and Andres Masga Santos; in-laws, Anna Tyquiengco-Henry (Richard), Mary Tyquiengco-Mcgough (John), Clarence Heath (Julie); and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A service will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Lawrence United Methodist, 5200 North Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 2:00PM to 4:00PM Sunday at the church before the service.
Rose will be laid to rest with her parents at Agat Cemetery and a mass will be held at Mount Carmel Church in Agat, Guam on July 18, 2020.
Flowers can be sent to 7985 Benjamin Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46226.
Donations can be made online at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8mlux2MhaQ. Easily donate using your Paypal account. If you don't have a PayPal account, please select the "Pay As Guest"button.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020