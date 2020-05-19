Rosemarie "Rosie" Katherine Morgan
Carmel - Rosemarie "Rosie" Katherine Morgan, 90, passed away May 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Please go to www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory and view the full obituary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.