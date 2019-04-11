Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Crittenden Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Indianapolis - Rosemary A. Kremp, 95, of Indianapolis, IN passed away April 6, 2019. Rosemary was born on November 28, 1923 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Arthur and Rose (Gayer) Davis. A lifelong devoted Catholic, she attended St. Phillip Neri School and St. Agnes Academy. She was a member of St. Lawrence and Christ the King Parishes.

Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Donald E. Kremp; son, Donald M. Kremp; and sister, Betty Smith. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Karen Hougland (David), (Pamela Kremp), David Kremp (Mary Kay), Kristen Miller (Joseph) and Karyl Davis; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 13, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Charitable contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (http://www.dementiasociety.org/donate) or Christ the King Church. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
