Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Rosemary B. Robinson Obituary
Indianapolis - Rosemary Barbara Robinson 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born April 13, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Bertha Schwert. She was a manager of the IUPUI Bookstore.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Rosemary is survived by her children, Sister Cathy Ann Robinson OSB, Stephen (Barb) Robinson, Mary Jane (James) Arnett, Richard (Carol) Robinson, Mark Robinson; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Robinson, daughter Sandra Robinson and son, Michael Joseph Robinson.

There will be a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery for immediate family on April 25 with a memorial service to celebrate her life with family and friends at a later date.

Memorials in Rosemary's name may be made to Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana, Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
