Rosemary Becher
Indianapolis - 92, of Indianapolis, died June 6, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1926 in Indianapolis to Thomas and Margaret (Schwimmer) Doyle. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary's Academy and Marian College. She worked at Becher Accounting Service beside her husband. She was a dedicated charter member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Rosemary had a passion for her family, card clubs, camping, the Atlanta Braves (especially Chipper Jones), her Irish heritage, her school alumni gatherings and hummingbirds. Rosemary is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years Fred J. Becher, son James R. Becher. She is survived by her sons Joseph T. (Beth), Ed J. (Debbie) and Jerry M. (Kris) Becher, daughters Anne E. Barton (Chris Eck), Maureen T. (Richard) Sage, daughter-in-law Rena K. (Bob) Becher Scott, sister Sr. Dominica Doyle, brother Thomas D. Doyle Jr., 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday June 11 from 9 - 11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will be at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The James Becher Scholarship Fund at Cathedral High School or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Remembrances may be made at www.feeneyhornakkeystonemortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019