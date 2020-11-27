Rosemary Bruhn
Indianapolis - Rosemary Bruhn, 89, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020. Rosie was born July 28, 1931, Indianapolis, to the late Frank and Stella (Wissel) Wendling.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended nursing school. She worked for several years in the pediatric unit at St. Francis Hospital. Rosie was a longtime member of Nativity Parish and most recently a parishioner at St. Barnabas. The ultimate wife and mother, Rosie truly enjoyed taking care of people. She cooked three meals a day for years, and a birthday in the Bruhn home was celebrated with your favorite meal and a special cake. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and was an accomplished seamstress. She will be fondly remembered for her caring, selfless personality by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Bruhn; a brother, Robert Wendling; sister, Jean Burden.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas J. (the late Petrina), David A., Donald J. (Chris); daughters, Rita L. (the late Steve) Roush, Jean A. (Jason) Stubbs; sisters, Betty Buergler, Shirley Carroll, Carol Lippert; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020, 10 am to 11 a.m., in the narthex at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with interment at Calvary Cemetery. During visitation, you are respectfully asked to keep your visits brief. Those attending will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. The Mass will be livestreamed on the O'Riley Facebook page, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/orileyfuneralhome/
. In lieu of flowers, Masses at your local church are appreciated. O'Riley Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.