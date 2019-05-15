Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Road
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Road
Indianapolis, IN
Rosemary Clements


1928 - 2019
Rosemary Clements Obituary
Rosemary Clements

Indianapolis - Rosemary Clements, 90, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born June 28, 1928 in Indianapolis, Rosemary was the daughter of Fred R. and Alma F. (Burkhard) Clements; both of her parents preceded her death.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her niece, Susan M. Scheib and her brother-in-law, John E. Scheib.

Rosemary is survived by her sister, Barbara J. Scheib of Indianapolis.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Rosemary Clements from 11:00 a.m. until 12 Noon on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Barnabas Catholic School Library which was dedicated in loving memory of Susan M. Scheib; envelopes will be provided. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to Rosemary's family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 15, 2019
