|
|
Rosemary Craig
Indianapolis - Rosemary Craig, age 77, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday morning, November 14 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis.
Rosemary was born in Johnson County, IN on March 25, 1942 to Leslie A. Wilham and Emily Jane Runyon. On December 30, 1958, she married the love of her life, Ronald Steven Craig, who survives. Rosemary was a home maker and loved to cook for her family and take care of her home. She always had a sweet demeanor and would give you the last dollar she had in her wallet if you needed it. She will be sadly missed by her loving family and her friends.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Ronald S. Craig; 3 children, James Craig (Melody) of Greenwood, Rodney Craig (Dawn) of Indianapolis and Angela Craig of Indianapolis; nine grandchildren, Amber Johnson, Jimmy Craig, Wendi Bornstein, Andrea Otto, John Craig, Heather Medaris, Randy Craig, Nate Jones and Cory Craig; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren; one sister, Jane Martin (Ray) of Greenwood; two brothers, Richard Wilham (Rosemary) of Greenwood and Roland Wilham of Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral for Rosemary will be held on Monday November 18 at 2:00PM at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 12:00PM until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Acton Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home or memorial contributions can be made to Berean Baptist Church, 1191 W. County Line Road, Greenwood, IN 46142.
You are invited to visit our website, www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com to order flowers for the family, share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019