Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Rosemary Godby Obituary
Rosemary Godby

Indianapolis - 87, passed away March 5, 2019. She was born in Sheridan, IN, February 16, 1932, to the late Russell and Mabel (Spear) Godby. Rosemary was a graduate of Sheridan High School and she received her Nursing Degree from Marion County General Hospital in 1954. She worked at MCGH, the VA Hospital and Winona Hospital. Rosemary joined the Army Reserves in 1961, retiring in 1984 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Rosemary is survived by her brother, Jack (Helen) Godby; nephews, David and Paul (Lori) Godby; niece, Linda Godby; great-nephew, Aaron (fiancée Tracy) Godby; and great-niece, Megan (Taylor) March.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 8, 2019
