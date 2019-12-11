|
|
Rosemary Keen, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away December 9, 2019. She was born March 7, 1925 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Albert M. and Kathryn M. (Schuh) Keen. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Kathryn; brothers Albert Jr., Louis and Elmer; nieces, Judy Dye, Debbie Morrison, Michelle Silva and nephew Fred Keen.
Rosemary was a lifelong member of St. Philip Neri Church and served on the Parish Council, Liturgy Committee. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Philip Neri and Community Hospital. She was also a member of St. John's Church and its choir, and was a longtime member of the Sweet Adelines. She was secretary to the General Secretary of the Carpenters International Union for 18 years and secretary for the AFL-CIO Region 1 for 27 years retiring in May 1988. She did volunteer work at St. Philip Neri, Fatima Retreat House and Community Hospital East since September 1988 and at the Hermitage in Beech Grove. She was a volunteer nurses aid for the Red Cross during WW II.
Surviving are her sister in law, Doris Keen Miles, widow of Elmer, and their children, Gregory Keen, JoAnn Catti and her husband Joe, Daniel Keen and his wife Paula, James Keen and his wife Tracey, Mark Keen, Kathy Vrana and her husband Jim, Carol Stegmayer and her husband Scott, her sister in law, widow of Louis, Helen Keen, and their children, David Keen, Stephen Keen, Michael Keen and his wife Carole; her sister in law, Alice, widow of her brother Albert, Jr., and their child, Barbara Anderson; Rosemary had 30 great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 550 N. Rural St., Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass at Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Philip Neri Church or St. John's Church.
Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019