Rosemary Letsinger HagueIndianapolis - Rosemary Letsinger Hague passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1926 to parents William C. and Vonnie Letsinger of Indianapolis.She was a graduate of Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and attended Indiana University.She had been employed by the State of Indiana Gross Income Tax Division; the Executive Payroll Section of the Western Electric Company; the Hugh J. Baker Company, Inc; and the Kaiser-Frazer Sheet Steel Mills in Indianapolis.She was an accomplished handwork expert in the fields of knitting and crocheting, having made hundreds of hand-made baby sets and accessories. Rosemary was also widely known for her tatting (lace making) skills and created and sold her hand-made lace decorated stationery and note papers nationwide.In addition to being an avid and talented photographer, she was recognized as an experienced and talented gardener and her lawns and gardens were always meticulously groomed and enjoyed by all who saw them.Rosemary was recognized by her neighbors and friends as a "Good Samaritan" in the community. Whenever she discovered elderly persons needing assistance, young people trying to cope with taking care of new babies, people with medical problems that affected their ability to carry on, or persons needing a helping hand or a friend, she was always there to assist them.She was active in the Girl Scout program and served as a Brownie Scout leader for many years.She was a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church and previously was an active member of North United Methodist Church for over 80 years.Rosemary was married to Dr. John D. Hague, who survives, for 69 years They had two children, Susan Machledt (Fredric) and John Alan Hague (Heidi), and three grandchildren: Morgan Machledt Girard (Charles), Julia Machledt Sherrill ( Matthew) and John Samuel Hague and two great-grandchildren: Ian M. Girard and Cecily Rosemary Girard. She is also survived by her sister Helen Morgan of Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers; Warren and David.Rosemary will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be missed deeply by her family and friends.In accordance with her request, there will be no viewing or funeral. Family requests no flowers. There will be a private family service at the time of burial in Union Chapel Cemetery.